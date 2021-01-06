New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 259,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,013. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,802,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 664,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,009,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,536,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,016,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,462,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

