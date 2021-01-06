New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Stock Price Down 0.3%

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.84. 36,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 63,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Frontier Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in New Frontier Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in New Frontier Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in New Frontier Health by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 215,127 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Frontier Health during the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 78.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter.

About New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.