New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.92.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.68. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $60.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.