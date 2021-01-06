New Commerce Split Fund (YCM.TO) (TSE:YCM) Stock Price Down 11.1%

New Commerce Split Fund (YCM.TO) (TSE:YCM)’s stock price traded down 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.53.

New Commerce Split Fund (YCM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:YCM)

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

