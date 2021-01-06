Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global raised shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.42.

NVRO opened at $170.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.05 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

