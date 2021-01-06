Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NVRO. OTR Global upgraded Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.23.

NVRO traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.28. 23,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Insiders have sold a total of 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Nevro by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

