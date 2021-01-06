Neutrino USD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.05 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $112.27 million and $2.05 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00120950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00241913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00497156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00261833 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017872 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 113,759,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,758,732 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.