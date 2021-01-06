NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRBO. ValuEngine downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NRBO opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.69. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.