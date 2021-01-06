Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $133.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

