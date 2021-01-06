NEST Protocol (NEST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27.70 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $27.70 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00114992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00206987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00495303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00245707 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016635 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

