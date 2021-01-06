Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Neovasc stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

