Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. 1,809,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,685,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 248,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

