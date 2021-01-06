Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Up 15.4%

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) shares shot up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.03. 146,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 111,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Neonode in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

