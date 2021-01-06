NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post sales of $124.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.25 million and the highest is $125.40 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $106.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $444.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.70 million to $449.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $535.17 million, with estimates ranging from $523.01 million to $551.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Raymond James raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 562,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,827.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares in the company, valued at $19,152,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $749,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 754,561 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,193. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

