Nectar (NEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $190,723.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 92.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Nectar has traded 98.9% higher against the US dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $20.88 million and approximately $190,723.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,364.67 or 0.99560812 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009881 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $13.77, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.