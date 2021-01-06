NCR (NYSE:NCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.18

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 6620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on NCR from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NCR by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 143.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 63,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 45.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NCR by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

