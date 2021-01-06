Natural Order Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NOACU) Shares Down 0.9%

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.89. 169,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 130,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

About Natural Order Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NOACU)

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Weston, Massachusetts.

