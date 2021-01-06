National Bank Financial Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.73.

RCI.B opened at C$61.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$46.81 and a 1 year high of C$67.34.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

