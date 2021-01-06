Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 232,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.28. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $76.30.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

