Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $491.88 million, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

