Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.32. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 2,958,021 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

