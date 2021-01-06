Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.69. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $6,075,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $1,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

