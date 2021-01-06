Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,678 shares of company stock worth $1,653,600 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,134 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,827,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 448,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

