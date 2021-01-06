Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $31.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,289. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

