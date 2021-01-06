Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Up 7.9%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.34. 103,312 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 69,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYO shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Get Myomo alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Myomo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.