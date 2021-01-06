MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years.

MV Oil Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 159,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,329. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

