Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) (LON:MYI) Plans GBX 12 Dividend

Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) (LON:MYI) declared a dividend on Friday, December 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 1,156 ($15.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,113.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,001.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Murray International Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 760.08 ($9.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59).

Murray International Trust Plc Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

