Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.61

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 3052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $666,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,165 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,365.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,081,986 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,985 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 97,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 17.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

