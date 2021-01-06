MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.35 Million

Brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report sales of $440.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.50 million to $446.70 million. MSCI posted sales of $406.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,853,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MSCI by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of MSCI by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $431.37. 301,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,956. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.11. MSCI has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.03. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 0.90.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

