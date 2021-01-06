MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,307. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $87.84.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.