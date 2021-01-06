MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
MSM stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,307. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $87.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.
About MSC Industrial Direct
MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.
