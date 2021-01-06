MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $164.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

MSA opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $155.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $355,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.