M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE USB opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
