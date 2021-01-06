M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

NYSE USB opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

