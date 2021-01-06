M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average of $182.19. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. CSFB upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

