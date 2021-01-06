M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,601 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

