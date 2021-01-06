M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $384,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

