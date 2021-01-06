M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

FAST opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.