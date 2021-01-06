M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.71.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $348.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

