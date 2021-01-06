M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after buying an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Unilever by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after purchasing an additional 387,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,886,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Unilever by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 367,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,863,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

