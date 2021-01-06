MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $3.27 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00119646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00209434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00512227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00252307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017179 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,905,636,161 tokens. MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io

The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

