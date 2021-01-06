MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) & Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Head-To-Head Survey

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MoSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Atomera has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoSys has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and MoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -83.69% -77.00% MoSys -45.87% -81.92% -37.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atomera and MoSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atomera and MoSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $530,000.00 883.09 -$13.30 million ($0.84) -25.98 MoSys $10.09 million 0.91 -$2.58 million N/A N/A

MoSys has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Summary

MoSys beats Atomera on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

