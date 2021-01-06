MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €130.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) received a €130.00 ($152.94) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MOR. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €118.67 ($139.61).

Get MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) alerts:

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) stock opened at €94.76 ($111.48) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €92.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. MorphoSys AG has a twelve month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a twelve month high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.53.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.