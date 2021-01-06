Morgan Stanley Sells 23,064 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Flowserve by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

