Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,163 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Alamo Group worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 145,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 199,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALG. Sidoti increased their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALG opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $145.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $291.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

