Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of MS stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $70.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,330,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

