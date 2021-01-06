Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Core-Mark by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,086,000 after buying an additional 404,446 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 955,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 19.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 506,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 81,827 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Core-Mark by 164.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 275,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Core-Mark stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

