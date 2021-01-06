Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 61.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $266,534.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $525,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $121.06 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $134.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

