Morgan Stanley Increases TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $61.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 5,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,774. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $54.30.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.49 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

