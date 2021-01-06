Morgan Stanley Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 845.00 and a beta of 1.27. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

