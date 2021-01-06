Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,076 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,743,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 172,401 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 781,694 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,836,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 515,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreCivic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE CXW opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $805.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

