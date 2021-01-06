Morgan Stanley Acquires 9,004 Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XTL opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31.

